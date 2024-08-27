Metal Detector to keep Dasara elephants under check

August 27, 2024

Forest Department personnel frisk the foot of the jumbos to check for metal objects if any

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the suspicion of metal pieces getting into the foot of Dasara elephants during the regular practice, the Forest Department personnel frisked the foot of the elephants with a Hand Held Metal Detector on Monday.

This follows the concerns sparked by the condition of elephant Kanjan, which was noticed limping, when the first batch of nine Dasara elephants were taken out for checking their weight on Saturday. Though Kanjan was examined on the spot, no nails or metal pieces were detected in its foot. The elephant was put to test again even after returning to the Palace.

Following the suspicion of stomach related issues, the rest was recommended, exempting the elephant from the practice on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, all the remaining eight elephants were also scanned for metal pieces, if any, in their foot on Monday. However, no such objects were found, much to the relief of Forest officials.

The elephants are being taken out for regular practice to acclimatise them with Jumboo Savari route since Sunday. They are taken only till either Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital Circle or Highway Circle. On Monday morning, the elephants covered 2.5 km distance and in the evening, 4.1 km distance.

Till previous year, a vehicle with automatic magnetic nail removal bar fitted on its rear was moving ahead of the elephants, to attract metal objects if any, clearing the path for the pachyderms. For the first time, a metal detector is being put to use daily after the practice session, said DCF (Wildlife), Mysuru Division, Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda.

Explaining about the benefits of deploying Metal Detector, DCF Prabhugowda said, if any metal objects get into the foot of the elephants, it may lead to a grave wound, affecting their easy movement. At times, the elephants walk amid pain. To avoid such hassles, this metal detector comes in handy, he added.