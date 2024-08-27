AI-based speed cameras on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: Motorists use camera detector app to duck penalties, FIR

August 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a blend of ingenuity and technology, some motorists on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access-Controlled Highway (National Highway 275) are using a mobile app to dodge penalties and avoid having a First Information Report (FIR) filed against them.

The app in question, ‘Radar Speed Camera Detector,’ identifies speed cameras installed along the Highway, allowing drivers to slow down just in time to escape fines.

The Police have set a speed limit of 100 kmph on the Highway, bolstered by the installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras designed to catch overspeeding vehicles.

These cameras have been installed following numerous accidents that have claimed hundreds of lives since the road opened in March 2023. The Highway now has a stricter speed limit of 100 kmph, with frequent lane changes also under scrutiny by the AI cameras.

Despite these measures, tech-savvy motorists have found a workaround. The ‘Radar Speed Camera Detector’ app alerts drivers to the presence of AI cameras from a safe distance, prompting them to reduce their speed to the legal limit as they approach. Once they pass the camera, they resume speeding until the app signals another camera ahead.

The Highway is equipped with 60 AI cameras, each capable of detecting vehicles exceeding 80 kmph or changing lanes recklessly. Offenders caught by these cameras face a fine of Rs. 1,000. However, with the advent of the camera detection app, many motorists are managing to evade these penalties by slowing down only near the AI cameras.

The new traffic rules, effective from Aug. 1, include the provision for registering an FIR against drivers caught exceeding 130 kmph. As the Police enforce these rules strictly, the use of such apps has become increasingly popular among motorists looking to avoid fines while continuing to drive at dangerous speeds between cameras.

Despite its popularity, users of the ‘Radar Speed Camera Detector’ app have pointed out its limitations. Speaking to Star of Mysore, app users shared that while the basic version of the app is free to download, it offers only limited features.

To access more reliable and comprehensive detection services, users must pay for premium services within the app. They noted that the free version often falls short, failing to provide consistent protection against AI camera detections.

May not be as effective: ADGP Alok Kumar

Commenting on the issue, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar has clarified that the app may not be as effective as drivers believe.

According to him, AI cameras on the Highway are capable of calculating a vehicle’s overall speed, based on the time taken to traverse the Highway, rendering the app’s temporary slowdown tactic futile.

Motorists caught overspeeding receive notifications via e-mail and SMS. However, those using the detection app claim they haven’t received any notices so far, posing a new challenge for law enforcement. The increasing use of technology to flout traffic rules has become a significant headache for the Police.

Despite these issues, the ADGP emphasised that the installation of AI cameras has led to a noticeable reduction in the accident rate. Fearing penalties, most motorists are now more cautious and are reducing their speed.

He also pointed out that only a minority of drivers are found violating the rules, suggesting that the AI cameras are effectively deterring dangerous driving behaviours.

40 more cameras

Currently, 60 AI cameras monitor the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, but plans are underway to increase this number to 100. This enhancement will reduce the distance between cameras, compelling motorists to adhere to speed limits consistently.