MP, MLA inspect dilapidated Fire Station building

August 27, 2024

Yaduveer moots conservation, Harishgowda wants to rebuild structure

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda carried out separate inspection visits to the Fire Station at Saraswathipuram in the city yesterday.

A portion of the Fire Station building collapsed five years ago due to heavy rains, but no steps have been taken yet to restore the heritage structure.

Both the public representatives, who collected information about the present status of the structure, directed the officers concerned to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

While Wadiyar stressed to focus on the conservation aspects of the building, Harishgowda favoured construction of a new building, it is said.

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, a heritage expert, Chief Fire Officer P.S. Jayaramaiah, Regional Fire Officer P. Chandan, District Fire Officer K.P. Gururaj and Fire Station Officer S. Nagaraj Urs were present.

Five years have elapsed since the front portion of the building collapsed, but confusion prevails among the officers whether to rebuild or conserve the structure.

To corroborate the inexplicable situation, the apprehensive Fire Station personnel yesterday told Star of Mysore, “While the local MLA wants to build a new structure, the MP is firm on conservation of the heritage building. Following the indecisiveness, we have to work for another two to three years, with the fear looming large.”