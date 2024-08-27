Rs. 32 crore lost to cyber criminals in seven months

August 27, 2024

Between January and July 2024, 61 cyber crime cases registered in Mysuru city

Mysore/Mysuru: A staggering 61 cyber crime cases were registered in the city between January and July 2024, with victims losing a total of Rs. 32 crore to online fraudsters, revealed City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

Addressing the media at her office yesterday, she cautioned residents about the rising trend in cyber crimes, particularly those where fraudsters deceive people by claiming their bank accounts have been blocked.

They then trick victims into providing a One Time Password (OTP) under the pretence of unblocking the account, only to syphon off the funds. Additionally, scammers are increasingly using fake stock trading apps to cheat unsuspecting individuals.

The Commissioner detailed the methods used by these cyber criminals, explaining that they often create groups on various social media platforms, adding members at random. Once gullible individuals read the messages in these groups, fraudsters reach out, promising to double their money or offering high returns on investments in stocks and shares.

“If anyone shows interest, they are asked to click a link sent to their mobile to download an app and are then guided to invest money. Initially, the victim may receive some ‘virtual’ returns to build trust, and the app may display rapid growth in the invested amount,” she explained.

“Enticed by this apparent fast growth, victims are lured into making additional investments. The victims usually realise they have been scammed after two to three weeks when the fraudsters demand more money to release the funds,” the City Top Cop added.

Businessmen, professionals, Government servants, etc., have all fallen into this fake trading app scam by investing large sums of money. Several victims had transferred upwards of Rs. 50 lakh and up to Rs. 1 crore, she said.

Misguiding the gullible

Even though trading requires an investor to open a demat account, the fraudsters have convinced the victims about their procedures, she said while adding that the victims lodging complaints with the Police had not opened any demat accounts.

Commissioner Latkar also warned against the ‘part-time job’ scam, where fraudsters lure people into giving positive ratings to hotels and restaurants online. Once a person shows interest, the fraudsters display fake receipts of payments made to others and then convince the victim to enrol by making a payment, only to defraud them later.

13 ‘digital arrest’ cases this year

The city has also seen 23 ‘digital arrest’ cases, including 13 reported between January and July this year. In these cases, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials, calling potential victims to inform them that a parcel in their name containing drugs has been intercepted. They then demand money transfers, threatening to file an FIR if the payment is not made.

Commissioner Latkar urged the public to stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to such cyber crimes. She advised residents to call the Cyber Helpline No. 1930 or contact the Cyber, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station immediately if they encounter any suspicious activity.