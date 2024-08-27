Retired RBI MD’s house burgled

August 27, 2024

Thieves decamp with Rs. 50 lakh worth gold jewels from Vijayanagar house; Leave silver untouched

Mysore/Mysuru: In a daring burglary at the residence of retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Managing Director Ravikumar in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, thieves made off with gold ornaments worth Rs. 50 lakh and cash of Rs. 25,000 while leaving behind silver articles. The incident came to light on Aug. 26.

Ravikumar, who resides in Bengaluru, had constructed a house in Vijayanagar 4th Stage. The property, isolated with no nearby houses or buildings, became an easy target for burglars.

On Aug. 24, Ravikumar, along with his wife and two daughters, travelled to Bengaluru to distribute wedding invitations for his daughter’s upcoming nuptials. The following day, on Aug. 25, Ravikumar sent his daughters back to Mysuru, where they stayed at their apartment in Yadavagiri.

Yesterday, around 7.30 pm, Ravikumar and his wife returned to Mysuru and discovered that the front CCTV camera at their Vijayanagar house had been broken. Upon further inspection, they found the rear CCTV camera also damaged and the back door forcibly opened.

Inside the house, Ravikumar found the place ransacked and approximately 800 grams of gold jewellery worth about Rs. 50 lakh, along with Rs. 25,000 in cash, stolen from the almirah. The burglars had used a key left nearby to access the almirah. Curiously, the silver articles in the house were left untouched.

Following the theft, Ravikumar lodged a complaint with the Vijayanagar Police. Inspector S.D. Suresh Kumar and his team rushed to the scene, conducted a mahazar and registered a case.

Reviewing the CCTV footage, the Police saw two burglars entering the gate before one of them damaged the front camera. The footage from the rear camera showed three burglars before it went blank.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and Vijayanagar Sub-Division ACP S.G. Gajendra Prasad also visited the house. The Vijayanagar Police have collected CCTV footage from cameras in the vicinity and have launched a hunt to arrest the burglars.