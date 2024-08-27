Portion of temple built on Raja Kaluve cleared

August 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Taluk Administration on Monday cleared a part of Swamy Koragajja Temple which had encroached Raja Kaluve.

Acting on a complaint that the Raja Kaluve, which ran adjacent to an agricultural farm in Survey No. 60 of Kergalli village in Jayapura hobli of the taluk, was encroached, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner (AC) K.R. Rakshith directed Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar to take action in this regard, following which the land was measured, when the encroachment of Raja Kaluve was discovered.

Upon getting confirmed of the encroachment, the clearance drive was carried out under the leadership of AC Rakshith and Tahsildar Mahesh yesterday, during which a portion of Swamy Koragajja Temple was cleared.

The encroachment clearance drive was carried out under tight Police security.

Jayapura Deputy Tahsildar Ningappa, Revenue Inspector Lohith and other officials were present at the spot.