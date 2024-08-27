Portion of temple built on Raja Kaluve cleared
News

Portion of temple built on Raja Kaluve cleared

August 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Taluk Administration on Monday cleared a part of Swamy Koragajja Temple which  had encroached Raja Kaluve.

Acting on a complaint that the Raja Kaluve, which ran adjacent to an agricultural farm in Survey No. 60 of Kergalli village in Jayapura hobli of the taluk, was encroached, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner (AC) K.R. Rakshith directed Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar to take action in this regard, following which the land was measured, when the encroachment of Raja Kaluve was discovered.

Upon getting confirmed of the encroachment, the clearance drive was carried out under the leadership of AC Rakshith and Tahsildar Mahesh yesterday, during which a portion of Swamy Koragajja Temple was cleared.

The encroachment clearance drive was carried out under tight Police security.

Jayapura Deputy Tahsildar Ningappa, Revenue Inspector Lohith and other officials were present at the spot.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching