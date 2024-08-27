Formation of Chamundi Temple Authority : State prays to vacate stay; HC posts matter for Sept. 5

August 27, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court (HC), on Sept. 5, will hear the issue of temporary stay on the State Government order constituting Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Temple Development Authority (formed as per Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024) to undertake integrated development of Chamundi Hill.

Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar adjourned the hearing to Sept. 5 after hearing the issue on Aug. 22 and asked the State Government and the petitioners to file their responses by then.

The erstwhile Mysore royal family has objected to the State Government’s enactment of Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024 saying that it is unconstitutional.

The Authority aims to consolidate absolute control of the State over the Chamundeshwari Temple built by the erstwhile Mysore royal family. Member of the royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar filed a Writ Petition (WP 19807/2024) in the High Court challenging this law and hearing the Writ Petition in August second week, the High Court issued a temporary stay.

Appearing for the State on Aug. 22, Additional Advocate General N. Devadas told the Court that based on Pramoda Devi Wadiyar’s plea, the Court granted an interim stay not to constitute the Authority till Aug. 26. However, the Authority came into force on 1.7.2024 after the Bill was passed in the State Assembly in February this year. As such, the stay must be vacated, Devadas argued.

“The State Government had issued the Gazette Notification on June 28 to constitute the Authority and it came into force on July 1. KAS Officer M.J. Roopa has been appointed as the Authority’s Secretary. As such, the interim stay issued by the High Court has to be vacated,” he told the Court.

However, the advocate appearing for the petitioner appealed to the Court to again issue an interim stay beyond Aug. 26, or extend the earlier stay order. The Court asked the Advocate General to file their objections and posted the hearing for Sept. 5. On the issue of interim stay, the Court told the State and the petitioner that the issue will be taken up on Sept.5.