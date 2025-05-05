Statewide Caste Census for Scheduled Castes begins

May 5, 2025

Enumeration by 65,000 teachers; Three-phase survey from May 5 to 23; Helplines 94823-00400, 94813-59000

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government today launched a comprehensive caste census focused on Scheduled Castes (SCs) to gather detailed demographic data on sub-castes to ensure equitable distribution of reservation benefits and uphold social justice.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru this morning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the exercise is critical for implementing internal reservation policies within SC communities based on empirical evidence.

The survey will be conducted in three phases from May 5 to 23. The first phase, comprising door-to-door visits, will take place from May 5 to 17. This will be followed by special camps from May 19 to 21 and an online self-declaration facility from May 19 to 23. The entire exercise will be overseen by a One-Member Commission chaired by retired High Court Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that the 2011 census lacked specific data on SC sub-castes, which is essential for fair policy formulation. He asserted that the government is committed to internal reservations and ensuring that every SC sub-group receives its fair share of benefits.

Over 65,000 school teachers have been appointed as enumerators across the State, with one supervisor for every 10 to 12 surveyors. Citizens are encouraged to provide accurate sub-caste details during home visits, at designated camps, or via the online portal.

This move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Aug. 1, 2024, permitting States to introduce internal quotas for SCs based on validated data. The Nagamohan Das Commission had earlier stressed the importance of an empirical foundation before any such implementation.

The Commission is expected to submit its report within 60 days of data collection, after which the government will finalise new reservation policies.

To assist the public, two dedicated helplines have been established: 94823-00400 for the Department of Social Welfare Control Room and 94813-59000 for the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission. “This survey will ensure that no community is left behind in Karnataka’s development journey,” the CM added.

Census in Mysuru

In Mysuru district, around 3,700 school teachers have been deployed as enumerators. They will conduct door-to-door surveys in their respective Gram Panchayat limits, primarily operating from polling booth locations.

One supervisor will be assigned to every 10 enumerators. Additionally, officers from the Social Welfare Department and Block Education Officers (BEOs) will oversee the process to ensure smooth and effective implementation.