Big push for sports infrastructure in Mysuru: Sports Complex to come up at Hanchya-Sathagalli

May 5, 2025

Proposal submitted to MUDA for state-of-the-art facility on 25.2 acres

To include synthetic athletic track, a world-class cycling velodrome

Mysuru: In a significant boost to Mysuru’s sporting infrastructure and a major win for sports enthusiasts, the city is set to get a sophisticated, multi-discipline sports complex equipped with modern amenities. While residents were already excited about the announcement of an international cricket stadium at Huyilalu village in Yelwal hobli — planned on 26.31 acres — the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) has now proposed an even more ambitious project: A full-fledged sports complex at Hanchya-Sathagalli.

The new facility will come up on 25.2 acres of land owned by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which was earlier earmarked for an international cricket stadium.

The land spans Survey Numbers 84, 85, 88, 104, 105, 106, 107, and 109, adjacent to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Regional Centre and is located along the Outer Ring Road between Deve Gowda Circle and KSRTC Sathagalli Bus Depot in Hanchya-Sathagalli Layout ‘B Zone.’

Plans for the cricket stadium were shelved after the discovery of a water body on Sy. No. 106. However, DYES has now decided to integrate the 2.28-acre water body into the new project, proposing its rejuvenation to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the complex and use its water for ground maintenance.

This development aligns with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcements in the 2025-26 State Budget, which earmarked Rs. 2 crore each for establishing wrestling, volleyball and kho-kho academies in Mysuru.

Velodrome idea revived

A cycling velodrome, initially proposed in the 2023-24 budget but delayed due to the unavailability of land, has also been revived and will be incorporated into this new complex.

Following the dropped cricket stadium plan, DYES submitted a proposal to MUDA to establish the velodrome at Hanchya-Sathagalli. MUDA, in turn, recommended a broader vision, urging the Department to plan a comprehensive sports complex instead.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DYES Assistant Director Bhaskar Nayak confirmed that the proposed complex will include a sports hostel, a synthetic athletic track, a cycling velodrome and additional practice grounds.

“The proposal has been submitted to MUDA. Their engineering team will soon conduct a land survey and valuation. Once this is completed, the land will be handed over to us and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared to assess the total cost of the complex and the velodrome,” Nayak said.

Igniting new aspirations

A velodrome is a purpose-built arena for track cycling, with a steeply banked oval track composed of two curved ends connected by straights. The proposed facility in Mysuru is expected to ignite new aspirations among the city’s cyclists, giving them a world-class venue to train for national and international competitions.

Typically, a velodrome requires 10 to 15 acres of land to create a comprehensive cycling zone featuring not only the velodrome but also a pump track and dirt track for varied cycling disciplines.

Currently operating from Chamundi Vihar Stadium, the DYES sees the new complex as an opportunity to expand training facilities and provide much-needed space for renovations at the existing stadium.

Once completed, the Hanchya-Sathagalli sports complex is expected to transform Mysuru into a regional hub for athletics and cycling, offering budding sportspersons world-class infrastructure and renewed hope.