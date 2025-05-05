Deporting Pak nationals: BJP alleges State inaction

May 5, 2025

Urges citizens of Mysuru to remain vigilant in their neighbourhoods and keep Police informed

Mysuru: City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra has accused the Congress-led State Government of failing to act decisively on identifying and deporting Pakistani nationals residing illegally in Karnataka, despite clear directives from the Central Government.

Addressing the media at the City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram this morning, Nagendra urged the citizens of Mysuru to remain vigilant and inform the Police if they suspect the presence of Pakistani nationals in their neighbourhoods.

Referring to the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, where Hindus were massacred by Pakistan-backed militants, Nagendra said, “Several countries have condemned the killings and extended their support to India. Our Prime Minister has declared a firm commitment to dismantle terrorist networks operating within India and from across the border. Accordingly, the Centre has instructed all States to identify and deport Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals who are illegally residing in India.”

He added, “While BJP-ruled States have taken prompt action, the Congress-led Karnataka Government has shown little initiative in this regard. It is the responsibility of the public to alert authorities if they come across any Pakistani or Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the city.”

Nagendra also stated that the BJP would meet the Deputy Commissioner (DC) shortly to discuss the issue and called on party workers to actively assist in identifying such individuals in Mysuru.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who also addressed the press, alleged discrepancies in the State Government’s data. “While the Government admitted in the Assembly that around 200 Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals are present in Karnataka, estimates suggest the actual number could be as high as 18,000 to 20,000. We informed the House that approximately 500 such individuals could be present in each district, but the Government remained evasive and failed to give a clear response,” he said.

District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, State BJP SC Morcha General Secretary Paramananda, District General Secretary B.M. Raghu and other leaders were present during the press conference.