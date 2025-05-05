Centre’s caste census to ensure social justice: Raghu Kautilya
May 5, 2025

Mysuru: BJP OBC Morcha State President R. Raghu Kautilya has lauded the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste census alongside the national population census, calling it a “historic and courageous step” toward social justice. He said the move aligns with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of inclusive governance.

Addressing reporters at BJP Office in city recently, Raghu said the decision signals the Government’s commitment to craft evidence-based welfare policies. “This is not just a political move,  it’s a transformative decision aimed at ensuring   equality,” he said.

Citing Karnataka’s rich legacy of social justice, Raghu recalled the efforts of Jagadguru Basavanna and later D. Devaraj Urs, who implemented Havanur Commission recommendations to uplift the backward communities. He accused CM Siddaramaiah of misusing the AHINDA platform, meant for minorities, backward classes and Dalits, for self-political advantage without delivering real benefits.

Raghu also said the State Government lacks legal authority to conduct census and criticised it for withholding the findings of its caste survey. “Even after receiving the report, the Government has not made it public.  The survey is believed to have excluded unorganised and nomadic communities and there are serious concerns over data manipulation,” he added.

He further alleged that the Siddaramaiah Government had not introduced a single effective programme for backward classes and denied reservation benefits to the most disadvantaged groups.

