Covert tree killings across Mysuru city raise alarm

May 5, 2025

Mysuru: Despite public uproar over the overnight felling of 40 trees on Hyder Ali Road for road expansion, environmentalists warn that a more insidious campaign to destroy Mysuru’s urban greenery is underway.

Trees along major thoroughfares are being deliberately damaged, with acid and chemical sprays reportedly used to dry them out, often at the behest of shop owners who claim that branches obstruct their signage and movement.

Roads like D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, Manandavadi Road, and Dattagalli — once shaded by trees planted decades ago — are witnessing a slow but systematic erasure of their green canopy.

Environmentalists are sounding the alarm over this covert destruction, which they fear will have dire consequences for Mysuru’s climate, leading to intensified heat, erratic rainfall and degraded air quality.

In addition to the trees felled for road widening, nearly 300 more trees on Manandavadi Road and Dattagalli have been marked for removal to accommodate electrical lines and road expansion.

This has triggered fierce opposition from environmentalists, who are calling on authorities to intervene and halt what they see as an unchecked assault on urban ecology.

Following the Hyder Ali Road incident, environmental activists launched a campaign to protect Mysuru’s trees. Now, a fresh phase of the movement is targeting miscreants who are silently but steadily killing trees across the city.

On New Kantharaj Urs Road — from Vedanta Hemmige Circle to Srikantasharma Circle (Gaadi Chowka), mature trees that have stood for over 40 years are being intentionally damaged. Three to four deep cuts have been inflicted on their trunks, stunting their growth and causing them to dry up.

Environmentalists say these deliberate acts of harm must be treated as criminal offences. On 6th Cross, Thyagaraja Road, Agrahara, a healthy Honge tree, posing no obstruction, was cut down a few months ago for unknown reasons. Remarkably, it began sprouting again.

But miscreants have since been tearing off its new shoots every week, preventing regrowth and indicating a targeted effort to kill it.

Forest Department warning

Residents are demanding that those responsible be identified and punished. Last year, the Forest Department warned that damaging trees, including carving them, fixing boards or hanging electrical lights, would attract penalties. Yet, violations continue unabated.

Years ago, volunteers partnered with the Forest Department to remove iron rods and harmful incisions from trees. Environmentalists are now urging a revival of such efforts with stronger legal enforcement and surveillance.

Devaraj Urs Road offers a grim example

Once lined with dozens of trees, it is now left with just three — one Peepal and two Gulmohars. Despite annual tree-planting drives, the Forest Department has failed to replenish greenery here.

In contrast, a few responsible shop owners have independently planted and nurtured wild banana plants, regularly watering and caring for them.

Activists argue that more businesses should follow suit instead of citing trees as obstructions. Some individuals are even competing for parking spaces beneath young trees while disregarding their importance. The Forest Department’s inaction in the face of such disregard is raising serious concerns.

Environmentalists insist the time for appeals is over — what Mysuru needs now is strict enforcement, heavy penalties and a collective commitment to protecting its trees before irreversible damage is done.