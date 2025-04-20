125 trees marked for axing to widen Manandavadi Road

April 20, 2025

Mysuru: Even as the ‘Save Trees of Mysuru’ movement gathers momentum, plans to axe 125 trees for the proposed widening of Manandavadi Road have drawn sharp criticism from environmental activists.

The project, stretching from the Outer Ring Road Junction to Udbur Gate till the Dr. Vishnuvardhan Memorial, has reignited the debate over urban development versus ecological preservation.

Recently, over 40 fully-grown, shade-giving trees were felled along both sides of Hyder Ali Road, from SP Office Junction to Kalikamba Temple. Despite city-wide and regional protests, the silence surrounding tree cutting in Mysuru has raised concerns of growing apathy.

Now, a similar fate awaits over 125 trees along Manandavadi Road. The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed their removal under the pretext of road widening and has already sought permission from the Forest Department.

Although a letter was sent six months ago, the Forest Department returned it without a response, citing the absence of supporting documents.

Over 150 trees at risk

The PWD has identified more than 150 trees along the proposed stretch, many of which are over three to four decades old. Species include ‘Banyan’, ‘Peepal’, ‘Tamarind’, ‘Basuri’, ‘Hippe’, ‘Indian Cork Tree’, ‘Copper Pod’, and ‘Chhatri’ trees. These trees form a lush green canopy along the road, offering a cooling micro-climate and ecological balance. Red markings have already appeared on 125 trees, signalling their imminent removal.

Road widening justification

Manandavadi Road connects Mysuru to H.D. Kote, Saragur in Mysuru District, Kutta in Kodagu, and several cities in Kerala. The road has become increasingly congested with the emergence of private layouts and rising vehicular movement from south Kodagu and Kerala. The PWD argues that widening the narrow, accident-prone stretch must accommodate growing traffic.

However, environmentalists strongly oppose this reasoning, maintaining that cutting down trees must not become the default solution for traffic woes. They highlight that the removal of these trees will irreversibly damage the region’s biodiversity.