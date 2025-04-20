Five new Running Rooms to come up for Loco crew in Mysuru Railway Division
April 20, 2025

Mysuru: With the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) set for massive expansion, operational and infrastructure development plans, the Division  will get 5 new Running Rooms for Loco crew at a cost of Rs. 36 crore.

Briefing press persons after holding a Loco Crew meeting at a Running Room in the City Railway Station here this morning, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer Ravishankar said that all necessary facilities have been provided and several initiatives have been proposed for further enhancement of facilities for running staff across Mysuru Division.

Pointing out that 4 older Running Rooms in the Mysuru Division  is being renovated, Ravishankar said that 5 more Running Rooms will come up in the Division at a total cost of Rs. 36 crore, in addition to the nine existing ones (Mysuru, Hassan, Arasikere, Chikkajajur, Harihar, Sakaleshpur, Subramanya, Shivamogga  and Talguppa).

“At present, the Mysuru Running Room at the City Railway Station has a capacity of 44 beds and is fully air-conditioned with modern furnishings, running water etc., besides providing various other resting facilities  for Loco Pilots and Guards to rest. Loco Pilots are key for the functioning of Railways and as such, the Railway Board is taking all measures for their welfare. The Mysuru Division of SWR has 856 Loco Pilots as against the need for 1,084. The Railway Board is in the process of recruiting Assistant Loco Pilots who will be trained in various aspects of train operations and handling. Though the Division is facing a shortage of over 200 Loco Pilots, there is no problem in the running of passenger trains and all trains are running in keeping with their time schedule. Out of the 856 Loco Pilots, 32 are women,” he said while explaining about all the facilities that are being given for Loco Pilots and other Operating crew.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Srinivas Rao said that in the coming days, it is proposed to include Washing Machine, Leg Massagers and Small Gym in all the Running Rooms of Mysuru Division.

Pointing out that the Division is giving top priority for the safety and well-being of Loco pilots and other running staff, he said that this is to maintain their health, alertness and overall efficiency.

“ Working Hours are strictly adhered to in accordance with the Hours of Employment  Rules (HOER), while also   ensuring that adequate rest periods for all Loco Pilots and running staff. The mandatory rest period is being followed in accordance with the Rules,” Srinivas Rao said adding that Mysuru Division remains committed to enhancing the quality of life for its running staff through various such initiatives.

