Invigilators find money in SSLC answer papers
News

Invigilators find money in SSLC answer papers

April 20, 2025

Belagavi: Teachers deputed as invigilators for SSLC examinations found some very interesting requests in the answer papers of students who were apparently not well-prepared, but were aspiring to pass in Chikkodi in Belagavi district.

One boy attached a currency note of Rs. 500 with a love-laden heart drawing on it, along with an interesting note: “The girl I love has told me she would reciprocate only if I pass SSLC. Please, my love is in your hands. Your actions will determine my love life. Kindly take this money and have tea. I will fall at your feet.”

Another candidate, who identified herself as a girl, urged invigilators to help her pass.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching