Invigilators find money in SSLC answer papers

April 20, 2025

Belagavi: Teachers deputed as invigilators for SSLC examinations found some very interesting requests in the answer papers of students who were apparently not well-prepared, but were aspiring to pass in Chikkodi in Belagavi district.

One boy attached a currency note of Rs. 500 with a love-laden heart drawing on it, along with an interesting note: “The girl I love has told me she would reciprocate only if I pass SSLC. Please, my love is in your hands. Your actions will determine my love life. Kindly take this money and have tea. I will fall at your feet.”

Another candidate, who identified herself as a girl, urged invigilators to help her pass.