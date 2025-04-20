Sosale Sri Vyasaraja Mutt Seer condemns the act
News

Sosale Sri Vyasaraja Mutt Seer condemns the act

April 20, 2025

Mysuru: Sosale Sri Vysaraja Mutt Seer Sri Vidyashreesha Theertha Swamiji has condemned the incident of Brahmin students being forced to remove their ‘janivaras’ (sacred threads) before entering the CET exam hall in Bidar  and Shivamogga.

“Janivara is not a mere cotton thread. It is an identification of involving in religious practice not only for Brahmin community but also to other communities such as Arya Vysyas, Kshatriya and others. The incident of students being forced to remove their scared threads is being condemned across the State. Measures should be taken to ensure that similar incidents do not replicate in future. The State Government must also ensure that the incident does not hinder the future of students,” said the Swamiji.

Searching