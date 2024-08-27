Four years on, mobile phone jammer defunct

August 27, 2024

Glaring loopholes in checking mobile phones at Mysuru Central Prison sparks concern

Mysore/Mysuru: It’s been four years since the mobile phone jammer installed at Mysuru Central Prison stopped working and despite the growing need for stringent security measures, no action has been taken to restore it. The importance of a functioning mobile jammer has become particularly evident in light of a recent incident at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

There, a prisoner was caught on a video call with a friend outside, all while housed in the same cell as Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently detained in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy of Chitradurga. The video, now viral, also shows Darshan engaging in conversation.

The mobile phone jammer at Mysuru Central Prison, which once had the capability to block 2G and 3G frequencies, has been out of service for years. The jail authorities’ inaction to repair the device has rendered it obsolete, especially with the cellular network’s shift to 5G technology. Even if repaired, the outdated jammer would be ineffective against the modern network.

In a bizarre twist, while the jammer at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison is operational, it has failed to prevent inmates from maintaining regular contact with the outside world, including video calls. This raises serious concerns about the security within these facilities.

Given the lack of a functioning mobile jammer, it is unrealistic to believe that inmates at Mysuru Central Prison do not have access to cell phones. Previous raids by the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have uncovered several cell phones within the prison, highlighting severe security lapses.

Proposal sent to Government

Chief Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prison, Ramesh, informed Star of Mysore that a proposal for installing a 5G mobile jammer has been submitted to the Government.

This proposal also addressed the current jammer’s defunct status, but there has been no response from the Government so far. Despite this, Ramesh assured that measures have been implemented to prevent the covert introduction of mobile phones into the prison.

Mysuru Central Prison, with a capacity to house 560 inmates, currently holds 810 prisoners. In cases of overcrowding, about 50 inmates are transferred to other jails to ease the pressure on the facility. However, there are no current plans to construct a new jail building, Ramesh added.

Constructed in 1973

The existing Mysuru Central Prison, constructed in 1973 near Fountain Circle on Ashoka Road, covers a vast 20-acre area.

It includes separate five-acre barracks for male and female prisoners, offices of the Chief Superintendent of Prisons and other staff inside a 21-ft.-tall compound wall. The Prison Training School is located outside the main compound.

When built, the prison’s design reflected the crime rate of five decades ago. However, as crime rates grew over the years, the number of inmates has grown significantly, putting additional strain on the facility meant to accommodate both under-trials and convicted prisoners.