Mysuru jail to get high-tech upgrade

December 19, 2025

Real-time inmate tracking, biometric calling and cashless canteens

AI-based trial run held on Dec. 17; tenders to be floated after approval

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major move to strengthen prison security and enhance transparency, the Karnataka Government is rolling out a technology-driven prison management system across nine major prisons in the State, including the Central Prison in Mysuru.

The digital overhaul will feature real-time inmate movement tracking, cashless canteen systems and QR code-based biometric prisoner phone calling kiosks. The system will be implemented at prisons in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Shivamogga and Bidar.

The initiative follows explosive revelations of alleged preferential treatment and illegal activities at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Viral videos showing inmates allegedly accessing banned items and enjoying VIP-like facilities triggered public outrage, prompting the Government to constitute a High-Power Committee to review prison conditions. The committee subsequently recommended a comprehensive digital revamp.

Trial runs at Mysuru jail

Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar told Star of Mysore yesterday that a biometric-based inmate movement tracking system would be introduced. Every inmate’s movement — between barracks, blocks, common areas, hospitals and interview rooms — will be logged in real time.

Trial runs have already been conducted at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, while a trial was held at Central Prison Mysuru on Dec. 17. It may be recalled that the DGP had conducted a surprise inspection of the Mysuru jail on the same day.

“Live dashboards will display inmate locations and headcounts, while alerts will be generated for delayed returns from parole, furlough, Court appearances or hospital referrals. The system will also maintain detailed movement histories to help prevent escapes and unauthorised access,” Alok Kumar said.

He added that once the trials are completed and data generated through Artificial Intelligence-based systems is analysed, a detailed report will be submitted to the Government. Upon approval, tenders will be floated for full-scale implementation.

Biometric calling kiosks

As part of the plan, 115 biometric calling kiosks will be installed across prisons, with Mysuru set to receive 10 kiosks. Inmates will be allowed to make phone calls only after fingerprint and facial recognition authentication.

Calls will be restricted to pre-approved (whitelisted) numbers and will be centrally monitored. Prison authorities will have access to real-time call logs, recordings and dashboards to prevent misuse. The system is designed to support up to 300 concurrent calls.

“We want to enhance transparency and technology will bring neutrality. Human intervention often introduces bias and in some cases even genuine prisoners do not get a chance to make phone calls to relatives,” Alok Kumar said.

Cashless prison canteens

Another key component of the overhaul is the introduction of cashless, biometric-enabled canteens. Inmates will be provided with biometric wallets, enabling them to purchase approved items through fingerprint authentication at point-of-sale devices.

Relatives will be able to top up inmate wallets online, with spending limits enforced in accordance with prison rules. The system will also manage inventory, billing, audits and stock reconciliation, significantly reducing the scope for corruption and misuse by eliminating cash transactions.

Alok Kumar said the technology upgrade aims to minimise human intervention, improve accountability and curb illegal activities inside prisons. The system will also integrate advanced security and monitoring tools, including alerts for suspicious activity.

“The objective is to bring uniformity, transparency and accountability in prison administration. We will also deploy an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) to track attempts to throw narcotics over prison walls or escape,” he added.