A new lifeline for mentally-ill destitutes

December 19, 2025

Emergency Care Centre at K.R. Hospital Stone Building; inauguration tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: To ensure proper care for destitute persons suffering from mental illness and abandoned by their families, the Department of Health and Family Welfare is establishing Emergency Care and Recovery Centres (ECRC) across all districts in the State.

In Mysuru, the ECRC has been set up at Ward No. 2 on the ground floor of the Surgical Building at the K.R. Hospital premises.

It has been established by Department of Health and Family Welfare under the Mental Health and Brain Health initiative in association with Mysuru District Administration, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and NGO Aaladamara Foundation.

The Centre has facilities to accommodate and treat 15 men and 15 women with beds and other essential equipment provided.

The ECRC is already operational in seven districts across the State and nine more centres will be established during the current financial year.

Inauguration tomorrow

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the Mysuru centre tomorrow (Dec. 20) virtually from Bengaluru. Aaladamara Foundation, which has been working with homeless and destitute persons suffering from mental illness, has been entrusted with implementing the project.

Under the ‘Back to Home’ concept, treated patients will be reunited with their families. In cases where families are unwilling to accept them, arrangements will be made for hostel care or rented accommodation, along with livelihood support of at least Rs. 10,000 per month.

Vocational training

The project also envisages skill development through certificate programmes leading to employment opportunities. Destitute persons possessing Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, ration cards and those with physical disabilities are eligible for vocational training under the scheme. Apart from treatment and medication, the Centre will provide food, regular counselling and nursing care. Psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and nurses will render services in three shifts.

10,000 to 15,000 destitutes in city

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said that, according to the latest survey, there is one destitute person for every 500 people, indicating that Mysuru city alone has between 10,000 and 15,000 destitute persons.

About 25 percent of them suffer from mental health issues. “Due to behavioural problems, many are abandoned and forced to live on the streets. Lifestyle changes and dietary habits are major contributors and early intervention is crucial,” he said.

KR Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. H.P. Shobha said that Ward No. 2 at the Stone Building has been allotted for the ECRC which will function in collaboration with Aaladamara Foundation.

District Mental Health Programme Implementation Officer Dr. B. Brinda said that patients suffering from depression, schizophrenia, anxiety, mood disorders and other severe mental illnesses will receive treatment at the Centre. One health worker will be deputed for every 10 patients, with three staff members and three nurses on duty in each shift.