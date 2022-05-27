12 prisoners released from Mysuru Jail on good conduct

May 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 12 male prisoners, who were serving life term after being convicted for their crime, were released from the Mysuru Central Prison here yesterday for showing good conduct. They were released following a Government order.

Senior Civil Judge Devaraj Bhute, who is also the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary, issued the release certificates to the freed prisoners.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Devaraj Bhute said that a momentary lapse driven by circumstances had made these prisoners commit crime.

Noting that 12 prisoners are released for showing good conduct all through the time they were in prison, he said that, these prisoners were used to be called by their prisoner number when they were in jail. But now that they are freed, they would be called by their names, which comes as a refresher for the released prisoners. The Judge called upon the prisoners to lead life as a model citizen in future. Jail Chief Superintendent K.C. Divyashree said that the prisoners were released for good conduct following a Court order. Noting that the released prisoners have transformed themselves, she stressed that they should lead a different life full of goodness in the future.

The released prisoners are Shivaprakash, Venkatesh and Chandra from different villages in T. Narasipur taluk, B.P. Razak, Mahadeva and Hemanth from different villages in Periyapatna taluk, Mahadevanaika of Nanjangud taluk, A. Manohar of Mandi Mohalla, Rangaswamy of Vidyaranyapuram and Afroz Pasha of Kailasapuram in city, Suresh of K.R. Pet taluk and Anand of Kollegal taluk.