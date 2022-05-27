Case of pages missing from MUDA files: Report to be submitted to MUDA Commissioner

May 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The teams that were constituted to investigate the case of missing pages from the files from the record room of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)will submit a report to the Commissioner in two or three days.

Six teams were formed under five MUDA Tahsildars and one Assistant Secretary and the overall in-charge was given to MUDA Secretary Venkataraju.

Star of Mysore published a report on Apr. 23 under the title ‘Pages missing from MUDA files’ where it was highlighted that over 300 pages that contain 600 site allotment documents were torn away from the files and how officers are now scrambling to locate them to check the authenticity.

As mentioned in the report, apart from 300 missing pages, over 216 ‘abnormal’ files were detected during a special drive conducted on Apr. 23 and Apr. 24 where there are a lot of anomalies including missing documents and missing file notes.

The 20 investigation officers, comprising special Revenue Officers, Revenue Inspectors and e-khatha Section Officers have scanned and studied each file and matched the same with hand-written records and ledgers to trace the real owners and also took to account the money paid, receipts and challans issued for site possession.

The investigative report has already been submitted to the MUDA Secretary who will examine it and submit it to MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in two to three days, sources said.