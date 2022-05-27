Major changes at National level: Telangana CM after meeting Deve Gowda

May 27, 2022

Bengaluru: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who has been rallying opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, yesterday hinted at a grand opposition alliance and said there will be sensational news in the next two to three months regarding such a front.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief made the remark after holding a meeting with the former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on various issues.

“I assure you that there is going to be a change at the National level, no one can stop it. There are many speeches given but India should change and it will. In the next two to three months, you will get some sensational news,” KCR said.

KCR, who left for Bengaluru hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, met Deve Gowda at his residence in Padmanabhanagar and held discussions for around three hours, people familiar with the matter said. Deve Gowda’s son and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy were among those present at the meeting.

“We’ve discussed national and Karnataka politics issues. There’ll be a change at the national level and nobody can stop it…tribals, farmers and the poor aren’t happy in the country. Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising and the rupee value is falling. The nations who attained freedom with us are very far ahead. India will have to change and we should make efforts to change India,” said KCR after the meeting.

KCR also warned Modi against ‘messing with farmers’. “Indian history is a testament that wherever farmers cried, the Government lost power. Nobody is permanent… When in power, don’t treat farmers unfairly,” he said.

Deve Gowda said his meeting with KCR was ‘candid and cordial’. “CM of Telangana K. Chandrashekhar Rao visited me at my residence, today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting,” he tweeted.

Kumaraswamy revealed that the Telangana CM is working on an alternative front against the BJP. Expressing support for KCR, Kumaraswamy remarked that the former is meeting several leaders from different States. “We want to bring a change for the development of the country. It’s a long way to decide who will be the PM. We have to save the country,” said Kumaraswamy.