VIP treatment for actor Darshan inside Bengaluru Jail: City Police raid Mysuru Central Prison

August 27, 2024

No incriminating materials found after two-hour intense search: City Police Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the circulation of a viral photo showing Sandalwood actor (now murder accused) Darshan relaxing with notorious rowdy-sheeters inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Police across Karnataka conducted simultaneous raids on jails today.

In Mysuru, the Central Prison on Ashoka Road was thoroughly searched this morning, but no prohibited items such as weapons or cell phones were found, despite two hours of intense inspection from 6 am to 8 am.

A strong contingent of 138 Police personnel, led by DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, conducted the raid. The team included sniffer dogs from the crime and narcotics squads and a Commando team. They divided into groups and meticulously searched every corner of the prison cells located in various barracks.

To prevent the possible disposal of prohibited items over the prison’s high walls, as has occurred in past raids, a security team of 50 Policemen was stationed outside the jail. However, no such incidents were reported during today’s operation.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore, “As a precautionary measure, the raid was conducted on Central Prison, but nothing was found during the search operation. It is our duty to conduct frequent raids to ensure normalcy.”

The raid also saw the participation of senior officers including ACP of Vijayanagar Sub-Division Gajendra Prasad, ACP of Krishnaraja Sub-Division Ramesh Kumar, ACP of Narasimharaja Sub-Division C.K. Ashwathnarayan, ACP of Devaraja Sub-Division Shanthamallappa, Mandi Police Inspector Nagesh, Narasimharaja Police Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, Devaraja Police Inspector Shivakumar, Vijayanagar Inspector S.D. Suresh Kumar and Lashkar Police Inspector Diwakar.

Similar raids were conducted in jails across the State, including those in Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, Ramanagar, and other districts.

SIM cards, knives found earlier

In a similar raid on Mysuru Central Prison on Feb. 6 this year, Police had seized SIM cards, two knives, mobile phone chargers and some cash from the cells. However, no lethal weapons or drugs were found during that operation.