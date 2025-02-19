Meeting on Bruhat MCC postponed at eleventh hour

February 19, 2025

Mysuru: The much-anticipated meeting on upgrading Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as Bruhat MCC, that was scheduled to be held here yesterday, was postponed at the nth time.

It has been a decade since, there has been a vehement demand for the formation of Bruhat MCC, by including the areas in the outskirts of the city.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was keen to take this proposal forward and on his instructions, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) L.K. Atheeq had convened a meeting of officials at MCC. However, on his instructions, the meeting has been postponed, with no decision on the next schedule, according to MCC officials.

On the other hand, MCC officials were prepared for the meeting, following a meeting held under the Chairmanship of MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, during which the officers had collated information from their counterparts in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), under the jurisdiction of which the proposed areas to be included were located.

Apart from MCC, the ULBs included one City Municipal Council (CMC), four each of Town Panchayats (TPs) and Grama Panchayats (GPs). But, the meeting was postponed at the eleventh hour.

Majority of the ULBs are in favour of Bruhat MCC proposal, with the proposal submitted in MCC and Chamundi Hill GP, while the proposal has been unanimously cleared in Hootagalli CMC, Rammanahalli Town Panchayat, Kadakola Town Panchayat, Alanahalli and Siddalingapura GPs.

The Administrators of Srirampura and Bogadi TPs and Yelwal GP have also approved the proposal. While the proposal with regard to the inclusion of Shyadanahalli in the limits of Naganahalli GP is yet to be submitted in the Council meeting.

The demand for Bruhat MCC had created ripples during the 2018 general elections, but neither of the political party got absolute majority in the elections, thus keeping the proposal in abeyance.

Though JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government came to power, they did not resort to take forward the proposal. Instead, they changed the reservation matrix of the Wards of MCC and conducted the elections. Though the tenure of previous MCC Council expired in November 2023 and the Administrator was appointed, there is no hint of conducting MCC elections so far. Similar is the fate of newly formed CMC and four Town Panchayats.

The State Government has expedited the process of formation of Bruhat MCC, considering the fact the inclusion of areas in the jurisdiction of MCC and other ULBs won’t invite any hurdles and legal disputes.

Expansion of area, up in revenue estimated

If MCC is made into Bruhat MCC, the jurisdiction of the city expands further from existing 86.31 sq.km to 276 sq.km, with the population exceeding about 17 lakh, as per the details collected to be presented before the meeting. The revenue may also augment further from Rs. 350 crore to Rs. 428 crore, that includes property tax and water bill. The details related to the permanent and outsourced staff in ULBs and the number of vehicles available are also collected.