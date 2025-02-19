Trainee Cops being taught to refrain from crimes: ADGP Alok Kumar

February 19, 2025

Training begins for 46th batch of 335 probationary PSIs at KPA, Mysuru

Probationers’ skill honed on the basis of current incidents to maintain the image of Police

Mysuru: ADGP (Training) Alok Kumar said, to prevent the Police from taking to criminal activities, the better syllabus is being taught to the Police at the training level.

He was addressing the gathering of Police personnel, after inaugurating foundation training for the 46th batch of 335 probationary Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI)-Civil, at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in the city yesterday.

Referring to the recent incidents of Police caught in various criminal activities for the last four to five years, ADGP Alok Kumar said, instead of evolving as best among the lot, the Policemen after training are partaking in criminal activities for the lure of making money. Instead of preventing them from taking part in such illegal activities by narrating the same old stories, they are being taught on the basis of current incidents. The old subjects in the training module are being replaced with those contents that hold key to maintaining the image of Police in the society, he added.

He also suggested that, Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is being used on experimental basis in several other fields, should also be incorporated by the Police, to bring in reforms at the stage of training itself.

The training is being imparted by integrating indoor and outdoor activities, along with regular training on VIP security and management of law and order to control the mob, added ADGP Alok Mohan.

DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah said, the present batch had to face several challenges and legal hurdles before joining the Department. Let them earn a fame for themselves in the Department. The priority should be given towards discipline, health and acquiring knowledge during training.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said, the Police uniform not just symbolises the job, but the responsibility towards the society. There is no scope for forgiveness in this job, so one should serve the Department with due respect.

Among the 335 probationary PSIs in the 46th batch of training, 239 are men and 96 are women and 58 among the total are Post Graduates, 129 engineering graduates, 147 graduates and one BDS graduate. While 79 among the probationers were in-service Policemen, who passed the related exams, 33 Government employees and 13 ex-servicemen.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju, Director of KPA S.L. Channabasavanna, Principal of Police Training School Geetha Prasanna, Principal, Police Training College (PTC), Kalaburagi, Dekka Kishore Babu, SP, Vigilance, Chamundeshwari Electricity

Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, Savitha Hoogar and others were present.