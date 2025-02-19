‘Collective responsibility must to preserve Kannada language’

February 19, 2025

Mysuru: Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Purushotham Bilimale, emphasised the collective responsibility of preserving Kannada language by ensuring its mandatory use in administrative processes.

He made these remarks during a progress review meeting on implementation of Kannada in administration held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office recently.

Dr. Bilimale highlighted that the Government has issued numerous orders to promote the use of Kannada in administration. He stressed the importance of safeguarding and nurturing the language, which boasts a rich history of 2,000 years.

“India is home to approximately 19,519 mother-tongues, many of which have faded into history. We must ensure Kannada does not meet the same fate,” he lamented.

He noted that while Rashtrakavi Kuvempu contributed immensely to Kannada literature, and Mysuru is celebrated as a hub of literary figures, Kannada still struggles to gain the prominence it deserves. “Merely issuing 3,000 Government orders will not save the language from extinction. Kannada can only be preserved through its widespread use in everyday communication,” Dr. Bilimale observed.

To strengthen Kannada’s position, the KDA Chief proposed simplifying the method of teaching the language and ensuring that trainee officers and staff at District Training Institutes receive instruction primarily in Kannada. He also urged inter-State bank employees to learn Kannada within three months to facilitate smoother interactions with local customers.

District administration’s efforts

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, stated that name boards in the district are already in Kannada. He added that during the renewal of trade licences, the administration will verify whether the name boards adhere to the 60:40 ratio (60 percent Kannada and 40 percent other languages). This ratio will be enforced as a standard for license renewals.

KDA Secretary Dr. Santhosh Hangal underscored the need for Government Department websites to include Kannada pages and reiterated the 60 percent Kannada requirement for shop name boards. He also called for prioritisation of Kannada in departmental files.

Dr. Hangal expressed concern over reports of SSLC students, both from Government and private schools, failing Kannada exams. He urged the Education Department to focus on improving Kannada instruction for students.

Concerns over non-compliance

KDA Member T. Gururaj pointed out that the 60 percent Kannada norm is often violated, citing the example of a school under the School Education and Literacy Department with an English name board. He called for strict action in such cases.

He also noted that most Government Department seals are in English and should be replaced with Kannada. The meeting was attended by Working President of Kannada Kriya Samiti S.R. Sudarshan, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, and other officials.