5-year-old child injured in accident succumbs: Aunt’s begging, villagers’ generosity and MLA’s effort go in vain
September 12, 2025

Nanjangud: In a heart-wrenching incident, the family of a five-year-old girl child critically injured in a road accident was forced to go door-to-door seeking financial help to pay a hospital bill of Rs. 1.5 lakh. The child succumbed to injuries close to midnight hours yesterday.

The victim, Aadya, daughter of Mahesh and Rani of Hedathale village in Nanjangud taluk, sustained grievous injuries when the motorbike she was travelling in with her parents was hit by three youths riding triple-seat on another two-wheeler. The accident occurred on the Dodda Kavalande-Nanjangud Road on Wednesday evening.

All six people involved — Aadya, her parents and the three youths — were critically injured and rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru. There, hospital authorities demanded Rs. 1.5 lakh upfront to begin treatment for the child, throwing the family into a desperate situation. With no immediate resources, Aadya’s aunt, Mangalamma, went house-to-house across Hedathale, pleading for contributions to save her niece’s life. The villagers responded generously, pooling together Rs. 80,000.

Though they fell short of required amount, Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan intervened, personally convincing hospital management to begin treatment immediately without insisting on full payment. He also assured the family that he would take care of medical expenses. The girl, after initial treatment was moved to Cheluvamba Hospital upon family’s request. Unfortunately, the child succumbed to her injuries last night. 

Darshan said, “it was unfortunate that the baby died. I made every effort to save  the child and provided financial help. I will continue to help the family to get compensation.”

