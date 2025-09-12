Leopard Alert!

September 12, 2025

Uttanahalli-Chamundi Hill Road closed daily from 6 pm to 6 am

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to frequent leopard sightings along Chamundi Hill Road over the past month, the Forest Department has deployed patrol teams and imposed precautionary restrictions to ensure public safety.

Chamundi Hill is a natural habitat of leopards and they are frequently sighted in the area. The Hill, which has a dense forest cover, provides a conducive environment for leopards. However, the rapid urbanisation and activities are leading to frequent man-animal conflicts.

On Aug. 9, a video of a leopard attacking a stray dog atop Chamundi Hill was caught on camera. The video was captured on the CCTV camera of a restaurant located close to Chamundeshwari Temple and a residential area at 2.45 am, when the residents were asleep.

Since Aug. 22, leopards have been repeatedly spotted in various parts of Chamundi Hill. A leopard cub was seen perched on a roadside retaining wall near Devikere, while a full-grown leopard was observed sitting and staring at motorists along Uttanahalli Road.

In another incident, a leopard was spotted on Nayakara Street, where it attacked a stray dog, leaving it injured.

These recurring sightings have sparked fear and concern among local residents. Acting on widespread public complaints, the Forest Department has taken proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Personnel have been deployed across the Hill, with intensified patrolling along key roads to monitor leopard movements. Staffs have been instructed to respond immediately to any reported sightings and ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

To minimise risks, the public has been urged to strictly follow safety guidelines. Solitary movement along Hill roads during the early morning hours, before sunrise and after dusk must be avoided.

The route between Uttanahalli and Chamundi Hill will remain closed daily from 6 pm to 6 am, with both vehicular and pedestrian movement restricted during these hours.

Leopard sightings can be reported to the Forest Department on cell numbers of RFO: 9740117319 or DRFO: 9481990930.