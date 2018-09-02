AKKA hosts 10th World Kannada Conference at Dallas
Bengaluru:  Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA) is hosting its 10th World Kannada Conference, one of the biggest Kannada festivals outside India.

The festival is being held from Aug.31 to Sept.2 at Sheraton Convention Centre, Dallas, USA.

The festival was inaugurated by Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji. Dignitaries, including Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Mysuru royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, actor Srinath and Kannada and Culture Department Director Vishu Kumar are attending the event apart from littérateurs and Kannada lovers.

Puttige Seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji recalled how Swami Vivekananda won the hearts of US citizens when he addressed them as “Brothers and Sisters” in Chicago.

“AKKA stands for brotherhood and it is spreading universal brotherhood,” he opined and advised Kannadigas staying in the US to speak Kannada at their homes.

AKKA was established in 1998 by the Kannada speaking people living in the USA and Canada at a convention held in Phoenix. Its aim is to integrate, coordinate, network and unite the activities of all Kannadigas and Kannada Kootas in North America for the promotion and preservation of Kannada language and culture.

AKKA is also actively involved in various charitable works in Karnataka by organising many fund-raising programmes throughout North America.

Currently, 30 Kannada Kootas (representing 60,000 Kannadigas) across North America are members of AKKA organisation.

