MCC polls: City gears up for counting tomorrow

Mysuru: Even as the countdown for the counting of votes of MCC polls tomorrow (Sept.3) has begun, the authorities have put all measures in place for ensuring smooth counting at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management on Valmiki Road, Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) in city.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 am, with 13 Returning Officers in-charge of the counting process. 65 tables have been placed for counting and three personnel will be assigned for each table. About 1,000 personnel will be engaged for the counting process and the results of all the 65 Wards of the MCC is expected to be announced by afternoon itself.

Ban on vehicular movement

With the counting of votes set to begin at 8 am tomorrow, the City Police have enforced traffic ban around Maharanis College of Commerce and Management from 6 am tomorrow till the conclusion of the counting process.

The ban and regulation of traffic movement is as follows: