MCC polls: City gears up for counting tomorrow

Mysuru: Even as the countdown for the counting of votes of MCC polls tomorrow (Sept.3) has begun, the authorities have put all measures in place for ensuring smooth counting at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management on Valmiki Road, Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) in city.
The counting of votes will commence at 8 am, with 13 Returning Officers in-charge of the counting process. 65 tables have been placed for counting and three personnel will be assigned for each table. About 1,000 personnel will be engaged for the counting process and the results of all the 65 Wards of the MCC is expected to be announced by afternoon itself.
Ban on vehicular movement
With the counting of votes set to begin at 8 am tomorrow, the City Police have enforced traffic ban around Maharanis College of Commerce and Management from 6 am tomorrow till the conclusion of the counting process.
The ban and regulation of traffic movement is as follows:
- Movement of all type of vehicles from both ways on the stretch from Paduvarahalli Signal Light Junction to Kalamandira Junction on Mysuru-Hunsur road has been banned.
- Movement of all types of vehicles on the stretch from Hunsur Road Junction to Kalidasa Road Junction (Northwards) on Valmiki Road has been banned.
- Movement of all types of vehicles on the stretch from Hunsur Road Junction to Kalidasa Road Junction (Southwards) on Valmiki Road (except for vehicles belonging to media, candidates, poll agents, officials and other personnel assigned for counting) has been banned.
- Movement of vehicles from Mathrumandali Circle to Valmiki Road Junction on Adipampa Road has been banned.
- Movement of heavy vehicles from St. Joseph Convent Junction to the east of Paduvarahalli Signal Light Junction on Hunsur Road has been banned.
- The stretch from westwards of Valmiki Road Junction (old Vontikoppal) to Mathrumandali Circle on Kalidasa Road, has been converted into one way (East to West).
- Vehicles belonging to media, candidates, poll agents, officials and personnel assigned for counting and other authorised personnel have to take the following route to reach the counting centre — From KRS Road-take right turn at Valmiki Road-Adipampa Road Junction. From Adipampa Road take left turn to reach Narayanaswamy Block, where the vehicles must be parked at Mahadeshwara Temple Grounds in Paduvarahalli. The public can park their vehicles on either side of Kalidasa Road on the stretch from Swami Vivekananda Statue to Valmiki Road Junction, both sides of the road leading from Akashavani Circle to Kalidasa Road Junction, Manasagangothri grounds, Kalamandira premises and eastern side of Kukkarahalli lake.
