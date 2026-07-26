Alert Mysuru Central Jail staff confront miscreant

July 26, 2026

Miscreant threatens with knife when stopped by Jail staff; flees in car

Mysuru: Alert jail staff succeeded in stopping a miscreant from throwing a suspected object into Mysuru Central Prison premises, in the city recently.

The incident occurred on July 24 morning, when Mysuru Jail staff Prathap, who was deployed on security duty, was patrolling outside the rear side compound. Prathap, along with Jail Warder Nadaf was patrolling on the road behind the Jail, when they saw a man trying to throw a suspected object wrapped with a black tape into the Jail premises, from the rear side compound wall.

They immediately ran towards the man and prevented the latter from throwing the suspected object into the Jail premises.

But when Prathap and Nadaf attempted to apprehend the miscreant, he allegedly threatened the duo with a knife and abused them using foul language. He later ran towards the Maruti Swift car (KA-53-M-3382), which was parked near the burial grounds and sped away.

Mysuru Central Prison Assistant Superintendent M. Deepa has lodged a complaint with Narasimharaja (NR) Police, who are investigating the case.