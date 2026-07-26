News

Alert Mysuru Central Jail staff confront miscreant

July 26, 2026

Miscreant threatens with knife when stopped by Jail staff; flees in car

Mysuru: Alert jail staff succeeded in  stopping a miscreant from throwing a suspected object into Mysuru Central Prison premises, in the city recently.

The incident occurred on July 24 morning, when Mysuru Jail staff Prathap, who was deployed on security duty, was patrolling outside the rear side compound. Prathap, along with Jail Warder Nadaf was patrolling on the road behind the Jail, when they saw a man trying to throw a suspected object wrapped with a black tape into the Jail premises, from the rear side compound wall.

They immediately ran towards the man and prevented the latter from throwing the suspected object into the Jail premises.

But when Prathap and Nadaf attempted to apprehend the miscreant, he allegedly threatened the duo with a knife and abused them using foul language. He later ran towards the Maruti Swift car (KA-53-M-3382), which was parked near the burial grounds and sped away.

Mysuru Central Prison Assistant Superintendent M. Deepa has lodged a complaint with Narasimharaja (NR) Police, who are investigating the case.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching