July 17, 2020

Alhaj Abdul Khudus (65), a senior Congress leader and a member of Majlis-e-Rifahul Muslimeen, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city following brief illness.

A resident of Udayagiri, he leaves behind his wife, four daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza and Tadfeen will be held today evening at the Muslim Burial Grounds, near Tipu Circle, according to family sources.