July 17, 2020

Prof. M.S. Sudarshana (65), retired Professor, Department of Studies in Botany, University of Mysore and a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, passed away on July 14 in city. He was also the President of Ganesha Football Club.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam on July 15, according to family sources.