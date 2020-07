July 17, 2020

Over 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water has been released from the Harangi Dam in Kodagu this morning following heavy inflow.

It has been raining well in the catchment areas like Madikeri and Somwarpet Taluks.

The first water release was initiated by Madikeri MLA M.P. Appachu Ranjan after performing pujas to the crest gates.