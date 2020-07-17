Pathetic condition of road since last two years

July 17, 2020

Sir,

The Vijayanagar Main Road stretching from Ring Road, all the way up to Kalidasa Road, is in a pathetic condition since the last two years. It has been dug up by multiple agencies including Vani Vilas Water Works for laying water pipes/UGD lines and Telecom Companies. There are big open pits at so many places which can cause danger to pedestrians and prove fatal to two-wheeler riders, if there is even a minor mishap.

At some places, for quite a few meters, there is no road at all. Some work or the other keeps happening the entire year for which the road is dug up every now and then.

There are multiple road cuttings which haven’t been filled up properly or asphalted. Rains have taken their own tolls. There have already been several minor accidents on this bad stretch of road. Local residents have filed online complaints but to no avail.

Volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Mysuru District President, inspected the road, took photographs and spoke to residents, who expressed their anger at the bad state of roads. Also a complaint has been filed online to the MCC Commissioner.

Will the authorities concerned, Corporators and Chamaraja MLA wake up and address the long- standing grievance?

– G. Malavika (AAP), Mysuru, 15.7.2020

