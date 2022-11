November 19, 2022

Alhaj Mohammed Ilyas Sait (73), a resident of # 63, 1st floor, 4th Main, O.D. Block, Subhash Nagar, passed away following a brief illness in city yesterday.

He leaves behind his wife, one son, four daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held this afternoon after Zoher Salath at Masjid Azam Markaz Ahle, Ashoka Road, followed by burial at Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.