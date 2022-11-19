Kaynes bags Best Performer Award in Exports

Ramesh Kannan (second from left), Managing Director, Kaynes Technology India Limited and Col. Sharath Bhat (Retd.), Senior Vice-President, Kaynes Technology, received the STPI Best Performer Award in Exports in the category of IT Hardware from Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Minister for IT&BT and Arvind Kumar, STPI Director General (extreme right) during the silver jubilee edition of Bangalore Tech Summit held at Bangalore Palace on Nov. 17. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures and Co-Founder & former Vice-Chairman, Infosys, is also seen.
