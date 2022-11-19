‘Baandhavya’ Sports Meet for differently-abled begins

November 19, 2022

‘Baandhavya 2022-23’, a sports meet for differently-abled and mentally-challenged children, organised by Rotary Mysore Midtown, began at the University of Mysore Oval Grounds here this morning.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath inaugurated the event in the absence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, by receiving the ‘Kreeda Jyothi’ from the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Manjunath said that differently-abled children need encouragement more than sympathy and empathy. Pointing out that though the differently-abled are physically challenged, they have a sound mental strength which can take them to greater heights in their career and advancement in life.

Lauding Rotary Mysore Midtown for organising such a sporting event for differently-abled every year, he said that Baandhavya, which means bonding, is a befitting title for the event.

Asserting that such sporting events will boost the self-confidence of the participants, he observed that taking part in sporting activities will hugely help the differently-abled children when they attain adulthood.

R.T. Prasanna Kumar, National and International Para Athlete, who was the guest of honour, was felicitated on the occasion.

R.T. Prasanna Kumar, National and International Para Athlete being felicitated by Rotary Mysore Midtown during ‘Baandhavya 2022-23’, a sports meet for differently-abled and mentally-challenged children at the University of Mysore Oval Grounds in city this morning. He is seen with the dignitaries and organisers.

District Governor-Elect (RI District 3181) H.R. Keshav, Zone-7 Assistant Governor R. Venkatesh, Rotary Mysore Midtown President M.S. Naveen Chandra, Hon. Secretary S. Kumaraswamy, Baandhavya 2022-23′ Chairman Jayakumar, Co-Chairman Elizar Milton and others were present.

More than 300 children from 18 differently-abled schools of the city are taking part in the Sports Meet, which concludes this evening. The sporting event includes skipping, jumping, throw ball, athletics etc.