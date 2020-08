August 1, 2020

Alhaj Syed Ahmed Atheeq Saheb (52), Businessman and a resident of Azeez Sait Double Road, Shanthinagar, passed away on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest.

He leaves behind his mother, wife, three daughters, one son, brothers, sisters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz e Janaza was held on July 30 afternoon. Funeral took place at Muslim burial ground, according to family sources.