Stinking Sayyaji Rao Road Cross

The Sayyaji Rao Road, which has been developed as ‘Raja Marga’ since years, has remained only a namesake ‘Royal Route’ as the sewage problem on this stretch is a everyday affair. A shopkeeper on this stretch blamed a sweet stall dumping wastes into the drain is clogging the drain resulting in the sewage water overflowing from it. Many visit Raghulal & Co. Pharmacy on Sayyaji Rao Cross Road and it is very difficult to pass this stinking stretch, says a reader who has sent this photo.
