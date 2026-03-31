All India Music Dance Artistes Association: Mysore Division Committee
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All India Music Dance Artistes Association: Mysore Division Committee

March 31, 2026

Bengaluru: The first Annual General Meeting of the All India Music Dance Artistes Association was held at Sri Gururaja Sabha Bhavan, Bengaluru, on Mar. 29, under the leadership of Association National President Sai Narayana Kalmadka.

On this occasion, a new Committee of the Mysore Division (Mysuru, Srirangapatna, Chamarajanagar, K.R. Nagar, Madikeri, T. Narasipur) of the Music Dance Artistes Association was formed under the Co-ordination of Vidu. Dr. Nagalakshmi.

Vidu. Dr. Chitra Biligiri as President, Vidu. S. Geetha and Vidu. Sheela Prabha as Vice-Presidents, Vid. Gunashankar as Secretary, Vid. Rajath Vasa as Joint Secretary and  music & dance artistes Vidu. Meghana, Vid. Mahesh, Vidu. Ramya Raghavendra, Vidu. Aditi, Vidu. Soujanya, Vidu. Sunidhi, Chandrika, K. Asha Rani, G.S. Shravani, K.S. Sashikala, Adithi Bhat as Directors, were elected unopposed to the Committee. They took an oath to work selflessly for the progress of artistes.

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