Mahaveer Ahimsa Award presented to Teacher-Social Worker

March 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: “In the present times, we should follow Bhagwan Mahaveer’s philosophy of helping the people around us too to live a dignified life,” said Teacher and Social Worker Sujatha R. Shetty.

She was speaking after being conferred with Mahaveer Ahimsa Award at the Mahaveer Jayanti celebrations organised by Sri Mahaveer Seva Samsthan at M.L. Vardhamanaiah Memorial Hall on Chandragupta Road in the heart of the city yesterday.

Maintaining that the society recognises us naturally when we do our work with dedication, determination and discipline, Sujatha Shetty observed that there need not be a special publicity for this. “Social service will help in forgetting our sorrows at least for some time. I took to social activities and volunteering with the co-operation of everybody, after my husband passed away. We are supporting needy and talented students through P.R. Shetty Trust, which is engaged in rewarding over 300 high scoring SSLC students studying in Government Schools of Mysuru taluk. The Trust is also engaged in holding health check-up camps,” she said.

“I developed a connection with Jain religion when I studied at Ujire and came in close contact with the family of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade. I worked as a volunteer for over 15 days when Gommateshwara statue was installed at Dharmasthala years ago. This service and other social activities have helped me in getting recognised and honoured here,” she pointed out.

Digambar Jain Samaj District Unit President M.R. Sunilkumar, Padmashri Jain Mahila Samaj District Unit President J.N. Nandini Sanjay, M.L. Boarding Home Joint Secretary Jayaratna, community leader Anantha Prasad and others were present.