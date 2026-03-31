Gen. K.S. Thimayya remembered on his 120th birth anniversary

March 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 120th birth anniversary of Gen. K.S. Thimayya was celebrated at Kodava Samaja in Vijayanagar, here this morning by offering floral tributes to his portrait.

General Kodandera Subayya Thimayya (March 31, 1906 – December 18, 1965) was a distinguished Indian Army Officer who served as the 6th Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961. Born in Madikeri, Kodagu, his birth anniversary is observed to honour his role in World War II, the 1948 Kashmir War and his leadership of international UN Peacekeeping Missions.

Kodava Samaja President Ponjanda A. Ganapathy presided over the event attended by members and office-bearers of the Samaja, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club, Shree Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha, Kodagu Sahakara Sangha and Youth Wing among others.