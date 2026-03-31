Archaeology multidisciplinary science now: UoM Registrar

March 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Archaeology today is no longer confined to excavation alone but has evolved into a multidisciplinary scientific field, said M.K. Savitha, Registrar of the University of Mysore (UoM).

She was speaking after inaugurating a talk on ‘Archaeozoology: Ancient Animals and Modern Science’ organised at the Department of Zoology, Manasagangothri, in collaboration with The Academy Trust (tAcT) and Department of Ancient History and Archaeology recently.

Savitha said, archaeology reconstructs human history through the scientific study of buried remains, helping researchers piece together the lives and cultures of the past. “By uncovering the past, archaeology enables us to trace human evolution and better understand ancient societies,” she noted.

She pointed out that modern archaeological research now draws on several scientific disciplines such as chemistry, geology, physics and biology to deepen understanding of the past.

Highlighting the importance of archaeozoology, she said the study of animal remains from archaeological sites offers valuable insights into ancient diets, domestication practices, environmental conditions and trade networks. Such findings help researchers understand how early communities interacted with nature and managed resources.

Savitha added that modern techniques such as DNA analysis, isotopic studies and advanced imaging have transformed archaeological research, enabling scientists to reconstruct ancient ecosystems and trace species evolution. Karnataka’s archaeological heritage is rich, with sites such as Haladur and Brahmagiri yielding fossils and evidence of early human-animal interactions, including hunting, agriculture and trade.

Noted Archaeozoologist and Environmental Archaeologist C.V. Sharada (Assistant Professor at IIT-Gandhinagar). retired Physics Professor Dr. K.S. Mallesh, Dr. Seetharam of The Academy Trust, Zoology Department Head Dr. V. Shakunthala and Ancient History and Archaeology Department Head Dr. V. Shobha were present.