All party leaders meeting on Apr. 18: CM
Coronavirus Update, News

All party leaders meeting on Apr. 18: CM

April 14, 2021

Bengaluru: A meeting of leaders of all political parties will be held on Apr. 18 to discuss  the current COVID-19 situation and regarding the tough measures to be taken in the wake of spike in Corona positive cases across the State. 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the birth anniversary celebration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Vidhana Soudha this morning, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the Government would take all suggestions of Opposition party leaders to contain the pandemic. 

Already, Corona night curfew has been imposed in seven cities since Apr. 10. It would be extended to some other cities, if required. 

However, there was no question of having weekend lockdown or half-lockdown in any part of the State, the CM said.

