DC warns Private Hospitals for not following Covid treatment protocol

April 14, 2021

4 deaths in February, 25 in March and 30 deaths till Apr. 12

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has warned of serious action against Private Hospitals if they are found not practicing COVID treatment protocol resulting in death of patients.

Chairing a meeting of representatives of Private Hospitals in city on Monday in the wake of rise in COVID-19 deaths in the district, the DC said the district had recorded 4 deaths in February and 25 deaths in March this year. However, this month 30 people have succumbed to this virus till Apr. 12. And shockingly, ten deaths were reported on one particular day, she said.

The DC said that it had come to her notice that three Private Hospitals had shifted critically ill patients to other hospitals and during this transit many deaths have occurred. This has been established in death audit.

“Don’t admit critically ill patients if you do not have facilities to treat them. Even if you admit, make sure you refer such cases to other Private Hospitals or K.R. Hospital before the patient’s condition goes worse. Don’t refer such serious cases to District Hospital,” she cautioned.

She advised them to shift the patients with all suitable references like line of treatment, test history and others as it would take time for the referred hospital to study and record everything before starting treatment. This would result in loss of Golden Hours to treat patients. This must not be allowed.

“In case of death, information must be shared with the District Administration on the same day. Death Audit must take place within 48 hours after death and then only it will reveal the real cause of death. The cause of death may be Covid or non-Covid, but citing real reason will help to ascertain the cause of death in Death Audit. If the patient had taken vaccine, even that should be mentioned in medical history sheet,” she noted.

The DC also took strong note on the absence of representatives of a Private Hospital in the meeting, which had shifted a critically ill patient to another hospital without proper references and said that the District Administration has recorded the negligence of that hospital.

Dr. Udaykumar, Divisional Joint Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr. T. Amarnath, District Health Officer, Dr. Shivaprasad, District Surveillance Officer, Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, District Tuberculosis Officer and Nodal Officer for RT-PCR testing and issuing report, Dr. P. Ravi, Family Planning Office, Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and In-Charge of Covid-19 Vaccination in Government Hospitals and Dr. Rajeshwari, District Surgeon were present at the meeting.