Call to youths to join 37 Coorg Medium Regiment

April 14, 2021

AGM of T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association held

Mysore/Mysuru: The 9th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association, Kodagu (Coorg) District, was held at its auditorium on Apr. 11.

Association President Kattera Vishwanath presided over the AGM which discussed about Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

Hon. Legal Advisor of the Association and Veteran Sergeant of Indian Air Force (IAF) Mandetira N. Subramani, while addressing the gathering, urged the members to motivate and train youths in the neighbourhood in Kodagu to join the Indian Army as officers or as combatant soldiers depending on their educational qualification and serve the country more meaningfully, besides taking up a challenging career in the Army.

Speaking on the existence of 37 Coorg Medium Regiment, he said Coorg Regiment in the Army is certainly pride for Karnataka. He said that even though the Coorg Regiment prominently displays the insignia of Kodagu, that is Odi Kathi and Peeche Kathi (traditional Kodava weapons) in all the sports track suits too and celebrates the two major festivals such as Puthari and Kailpodh, it is surprising to note that there is no significant representation of Coorg Officers, Jawans and JCOs in Coorg Regiment as of now.

Subramani also urged the President of the Association, an Ex-Non Commissioned Officer of the Army, Kattera Vishwanath, who served in Corps of EME, to approach the Chief of Army Staff through an appeal in writing to post a few willing young officers, JCOs and Jawans among Coorgs who are already serving in the Army in different artillery regiments to 37 Coorg Medium Regiment to make the Coorg Regiment more meaningful and also conduct recruitment rallies in Kodagu frequently.

Veteran Non-Commissioned Officer of Indian Army (EME) and President of T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association Kattera Vishwanath addressing during the AGM as Hon. Legal Advisor and Veteran Sergeant M.N. Subramani and Secretary U.S. Ganapathy look on.

He said that T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association is the only Association in Kodagu and Mysuru region which has its own land and building presently valued at Rs. 60 lakh and the required funds have been generated through donation exclusively from the members of Association.

Association President Kattera Vishwanath, who has already donated over Rs. 10 lakh in stages, advised the members to get their permanent residential address changed in the Army Records if they have changed their permanent place of residence to a different place from the address they had given at the time of enrolment in the Army.

He also advised them to get their wife’s name and birth of their children documented through publishing Non-Effective Part-II Order and get the same documented in the Army Records if they married after retirement from the Army or birth of children took place after retirement.

The members unanimously elected Kattera Vishwanath and his team of other office-bearers for another term of three years.

Changulanda Ashwini Sathish rendered the invocation. Secretary Uluvangada S. Ganapathy welcomed. Joint Secretary Appachangada Motaiah compered. Meederira Suresh proposed a vote of thanks.