37 Coorg Medium Regiment celebrates Cauvery Sankramana
Photo News

37 Coorg Medium Regiment celebrates Cauvery Sankramana

October 19, 2021

The Officers and ladies of 37 Coorg Medium Regiment (situated in forward army base in Western Sector) celebrate all Kodava festivals by following the customs and traditions of Kodavas. Incidentally, there is no Kodava Officer in the Regiment at present. The above group photo of the 37 Coorg Medium Regiment Officers and ladies, all attired in traditional Kodava dress (men in kupya, chele, peeche kathi and women in Kodava podiya or Coorgi style saree), was taken on Oct.17 on the occasion of Cauvery Sankramana. [Picture source: Veteran Sergeant of IAF Mandetira N. Subramani, Hon. Advisor, Kodagu Ex-servicemen Welfare Association, Mysore East].

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “37 Coorg Medium Regiment celebrates Cauvery Sankramana”

  1. Chandrakant Halgali says:
    October 20, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    Wonderful of you to celebrate a Kodava festival.
    Best wishes to the Coorg Regiment

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]e.com

Searching