37 Coorg Medium Regiment celebrates Cauvery Sankramana

The Officers and ladies of 37 Coorg Medium Regiment (situated in forward army base in Western Sector) celebrate all Kodava festivals by following the customs and traditions of Kodavas. Incidentally, there is no Kodava Officer in the Regiment at present. The above group photo of the 37 Coorg Medium Regiment Officers and ladies, all attired in traditional Kodava dress (men in kupya, chele, peeche kathi and women in Kodava podiya or Coorgi style saree), was taken on Oct.17 on the occasion of Cauvery Sankramana. [Picture source: Veteran Sergeant of IAF Mandetira N. Subramani, Hon. Advisor, Kodagu Ex-servicemen Welfare Association, Mysore East].
Wonderful of you to celebrate a Kodava festival.
Best wishes to the Coorg Regiment