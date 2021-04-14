KSRTC strike enters 8th day, bus services improving
News

KSRTC strike enters 8th day, bus services improving

April 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The KSRTC City and Rural Divisions  have started operating  more buses with workers reporting for duty in a trickle as in the past couple of days, even as the indefinite strike launched by employees of the four State-run Transport Corporations seeking fulfilment of their various demands, entered the eighth straight day today.

Today, the City KSRTC Division operated over 200 buses on city routes while the Rural Division operated more than 50 buses in the first few hours from the Sub-Urban Bus Stand. KSRTC authorities are hopeful that more staff will report back for duty and with it, the services will improve.

Meanwhile, Private buses and other Public Transport vehicles which have been given temporary permission to operate on different mofussil routes from the Sub-Urban Bus Stand, continued their operations, picking up passengers just as they have been doing for the past one week.

However, no untoward incidents such as pelting of stones at KSRTC buses were reported from any part of the district in the last 24 hours, according to sources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching