January 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Allaranda M. Kuttappa (103), a resident of #95, 3rd Cross, Chikkaveeranna Road, Bannimantap, passed away yesterday night in city.

He leaves behind his daughter Theetharamada Indira Nanjappa, son-in-law Kolera Prabhu Nanjappa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam this morning, according to family sources.